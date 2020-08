Introducing the world’s first Intelligent IT Service Management Platform designed and developed in Australia

Servicely.ai Observe, learn, Augment and Automate with Servicely.ai

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Servicely.ai Introducing the world’s first Intelligent IT Service Management Platform designed and developed in AustraliaServicely.ai developed by a team of Entrepreneurs and industry veterans who introduced ServiceNow to the ANZ market, delivers the first intelligent IT service management platform designed specifically for the mid-market customer.Servicely offers an integrated and intelligent service management platform with out-the-box ITIL aligned Service Desk functionality. Offering customers, a viable alternative to the complex and costly legacy vendors. As an integrated and extensible platform Servicely allows customers to extend the Servicely platform to manage non-IT workflows across the business, all on a single system of record.With our proprietary AI engine leveraging the latest developments in machine learning and natural language understanding, the Servicely platform helps customers:- Improve self-service resolution- Improve customer service satisfaction- Reduce call handles times through Agent Augmentation & Automation- Help deliver a consistent service experience- Lower TCO for the Service Desk- Improved business productivity“Our solution reduces the cost and skills required within the IT department” says CEO and co-founder Dion Williams. For example if a company of 3,5000 employees can expect to on average 10,000 calls per month to the Service Desk, the rough cost is $15 per call making the cost $150,000 p/m - using Servicely, you can reduce your costs by 40% saving $720,000 annually”Servicely has been in development for 36 months building the capabilities of a service desk with AI at the core, making Servicely the only fully integrated intelligent service management platform on the market today.“We have solved the complexity of requiring a team of data scientists to make it work, using our unique approach to using AI to deliver value to the business.”For a brief introduction to the Servicely platform, you can view our video here If you would like to get in touch or simply learn more, please get in touch with info@servicely.ai