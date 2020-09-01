Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of 15th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:24 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to assault the victim. The suspect was apprehended. There were no injuries reported.

On Monday, August 31, 2020, 39 year-old Jerome Lamont Benton, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife). Additionally, Benton assaulted and threatened an officer and was also charged with APO Simple Assault and Felony Threats.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.