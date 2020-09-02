VIC-WIDE POLL REVEALS STRONG PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR EXTENDING STATE OF EMERGENCY

Over half of all Victorians support Premier Andrews’ proposal to extend the State of Emergency, according to a representative poll by research platform, Glow.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state Government’s initial 12-month proposal, announced last week to address the impending expiry of the current emergency status, received immediate and widespread criticism from opposition parties, industry groups and media, prompting the Andrews administration to propose a reduced extension of six months.

However, the state-wide poll found that, when asked prior to the U-turn, 54% of Victorians actually supported a 12-month extension. According to the data, only one in three opposed the motion with a further 12% sitting on the fence.

Perhaps more surprisingly, support for an extension is significantly higher among younger voters (18-39) with 63% in favour and only a quarter signalling disapproval. While Victorians aged 40 and over are still supportive on the whole (47%), the group are noticeably more divided on the issue with 41% opposed.

Glow’s Head of Insights, Eddie Kowalski, said: “The loudest voices aren’t always the most representative. Given the debate taking place right now we wanted to poll a robust and representative sample of Victorians in order to provide MPs and the media with a reliable measure of public opinion. And the data clearly shows there is significantly more support for the extension of these measures than there is opposition.”

Glow CEO Tim Clover added: “This sort of rapid study highlights the importance of listening to the community and allowing the weight of public opinion to be heard. Many business leaders are eager to open their doors and get back into trade, so the concern from this cohort may be similar to my own - to know how these extended State of Emergency powers will be used to provide the protections the public clearly support while still allowing the broader economy to recover and grow.”

STATE OF EMERGENCY POLL FINDINGS:

Question: Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews has proposed an extension to Victoria's state of emergency for an additional 12 months. Do you support this motion?

Overall

Support - 54%

Do not support - 34%

Not sure - 12%

Aged 18-39

Support - 54%

Do not support - 24%

Not sure - 12%

Aged 40+

Support - 54%

Do not support - 41%

Not sure - 12%

With a sample size of 940, the margin of error is up to 3% at a 95% confidence level and 4% at a 99% confidence level.