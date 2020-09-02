New Transparent Mask Design Provides Superior Protection and Human Connection

ClearlyHuman announces the crowdfunding launch of their transparent REVEAL mask, now on Kickstarter ClearlyHuman Reveal mask - Superior protection, comfort, and transparency. ClearlyHuman is a collective of like-minded inventors, designers, entrepreneurs, and storytellers launching their first project on Kickstarter today.

ClearlyHuman Reveal mask allows you to communicate safely with emotion, subtlety, and nuance

Our ClearlyHuman Reveal mask design solves critical challenges around mask-wearing. We believe our mask will unlock the power of safe communication and restore some humanity during these crazy times” — Richard Holbrook

PASADENA, CA, USA, September 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today on Kickstarter, ClearlyHuman LLC has launched REVEAL, a see-through protective mask to protect against COVID-19. REVEAL highlights the facial gestures and micro-expressions that connect us—the joyful hello of a smile, the romance of blowing a kiss, and the subtle difference between seriousness and sarcasm.

REVEAL has four simple and elegant components:

*Clear polycarbonate shell

*Soft silicone gasket for a comfortable fit and seal

*Adjustable, easily replaceable strap

*Replaceable N95-level filter cartridges, two-way filtration (no exhaust valve)

Led by founder Richard Holbrook (award-winning designer of products for leading brands including Bernhardt Design, Brown Jordan, and Herman Miller), ClearlyHuman has created REVEAL to offer superior protection, comfort, and transparency.

During the thirty-day Kickstarter campaign, ClearlyHuman is offering deeply reduced pricing and volume discounts for early backers. At the close of the campaign, REVEAL will be available at www.clearlyhuman.com. Filter cartridge replacements will be offered on-demand or through convenient subscription programs.

The ClearlyHuman REVEAL campaign is now live at http://bit.ly/clearlyhumanKS.

About ClearlyHuman:

Founded in 2020 by Richard Holbrook, Darren Mark, Theo Mandin-Lee, Ed Barguiarena, and Pat Amsbry, ClearlyHuman is a collective of inventors, designers, entrepreneurs, and storytellers. We create human-centered products that celebrate connection, expression, and diversity.

Connect with ClearlyHuman:

www.clearlyhuman.com.

Instagram @clearly_human

Facebook @clearly_human

Twitter @clearly.human

Introducing the ClearlyHuman Reveal Mask