Tennessee Supreme Court To Livestream Video Conference Oral Arguments on September 2

The Tennessee Supreme Court has two cases set for its September 2, 2020 docket. These cases will be heard by video conferencing. The cases will be livestreamed to the TNCourts YouTube page at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., respectively. The details of the cases are as follows:

Jared Effler, et al. v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al.– This appeal involves the scope of Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act (“DDLA” or the “Act”). The Plaintiffs are two minor children, through their guardian ad litem, and a number of Tennessee District Attorneys General (“District Attorney Plaintiffs), in their own right and on behalf of local city and county governments. The Plaintiffs allege liability against a group of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors (the “Manufacturer Defendants”), under the DDLA for their participation in over-prescribing and diverting prescription opioids in Tennessee. The Manufacturer Defendants filed a motion to dismiss in the trial court for failure to state a claim under the DDLA and challenged the District Attorney Plaintiffs’ standing to file the lawsuit. The trial court granted the motion to dismiss but did not reach the issue of standing. The Court of Appeals reversed, stating that the Act confers standing on district attorneys “to pursue DDLA claims on behalf of the political subdivisions within their respective judicial districts,” and that the the Plaintiffs’ complaint alleges “knowing participat[ion] in the diversion of opioids,” a claim for which relief may be granted under the Act. On appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Manufacturer Defendants continue to challenge the District Attorney Plaintiffs’ standing, arguing that the express language of the DDLA at most authorizes district attorneys general to represent a local government in a suit under the DDLA only if requested or retained by that locale to do so. Additionally, they argue that the DDLA does not apply to the “conduct of pharmaceutical manufacturers within the highly regulated market for FDA-approved medications.” The Manufacturer Defendants do not claim complete immunity under the DDLA in all circumstances. Rather, they argue that the Plaintiffs’ allegations do not suggest participation in the illegal drug market and no other jurisdiction has expanded liability to similarly situated parties. The Plaintiffs argue that the DDLA is consistent with the structure of the Act and its remedial purpose to allow district attorneys general to have standing in their own right, which does not create a conflict of interest or usurp the power of local governments. Additionally, the Plaintiffs argue that they have stated a valid claim under the DDLA because the Manufacturer Defendants have participated in the illegal distribution of their prescription drugs by knowingly or intentionally oversupplying opioids, allowing and encouraging doctors to write excessive prescriptions, supplying pharmacies and pain clinics engaged in illegal drug diversion, promoting opioids for long-term use, distributing opioids without effective diversion controls, and participating in a closed distribution system. Amicus curiae include Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and American Tort Reform Association, the International Association of Defense Counsel, the State of Tennessee, and the Tennessee District Attorneys General’s Conference.