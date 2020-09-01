Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Larceny From Vehicles

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104082

TROOPER: Trooper Jensen                       

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: Overnight between August 31 and September 1

INCIDENT LOCATIONS: Tater Lane, Guilford Center Road, and Buck Hill Drive in Guilford                         

         

VIOLATION: Larceny From Vehicles

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                   

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the morning hours of September 1, 2020, the Vermont State Police received multiple reports of vehicles that were broken into during the previous night in Guilford.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind you to lock your vehicle and be sure not to stow anything of value in it.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at vtips.us or by calling 844-848-8477.

