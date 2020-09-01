Hwy 111/Hwy 22 construction stage 2 progressing (Sept. 1, 2020)

Locals asked again to keep travel on highway to minimum as work reaches critical point

MANKATO, Minn. – The second stage of the construction project on Highway 111/22 from Nicollet County Road 1 to Gaylord has progressed to a critical point where even local traffic is advised to stay off the roadway as much as possible, according to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Culvert work and milling off the old pavement of Highway 111/22 from Nicollet County Road 1 to Gaylord will soon be complete. The contractor will be blading and shaping the gravel surface for final reclaiming of the base of the roadway that is expected to begin September 2. Keeping traffic off the roadway will help keep the slopes accurate and avoid damage to the newly stabilized base. Even the local contractor and truckers are asked to find an alternate route. Truck traffic will be restricted to only those who live and farm on the closed roadway.

MnDOT wants to provide a quality road for travelers and is using a process called Stabilized Full Depth Reclamation which involves mixing new oil with the previously milled asphalt and putting it down for a stable base. The final paving with new asphalt will take place beginning the week of September 14.

Highway 111/22 from Nicollet to Gaylord began on May 4 and is expected to be complete in mid-October.

In addition to repaving the road, the project adds lighting at six rural intersections, installs snow fence along Highway 22, replaces guardrail and includes utility work in the city of Nicollet.

OMG Midwest was awarded the projects with a bid of $13,466,297.14.

Find more information and detour maps at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy111-22nicollet .

###