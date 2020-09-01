Business Council seeks boost in relief applications in nine counties

COVID-19 Business Relief and Mitigation Fund applications low in nine counties; Business Council encourages applications

While applications are open to all eligible businesses and nonprofits throughout the state, the Wyoming Business Council encourages entities in select counties to apply for the COVID-19 Business Relief Program’s Relief and Mitigation Funds before the dollars run out.

A smaller number of businesses and nonprofits in Big Horn, Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson, Lincoln, Niobrara, Platte, Washakie and Weston counties have applied for the Relief and Mitigation funds, which have a total of $225 million available to Wyoming entities that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We want to ensure all eligible businesses and nonprofits, no matter what part of the state they operate in, are aware of and can apply for these funds,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said.

The first payments for the Relief and Mitigation funds were distributed in mid-August. Statewide, the Business Council has paid $87.6 million from the Relief Fund to 996 applicants and $11.4 million from the Mitigation Fund to 299 applicants.

Targeted County Data as of Sept. 1:

BIG HORN COUNTY: 35 entities have requested $2 million in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $341,400 in Relief Fund payments plus $47,900 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Big Horn County. A total of 59 entities received $1.2 million from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

CROOK COUNTY: 24 entities have requested $2 million in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $421,800 in Relief Fund payments plus $41,100 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Crook County. A total of 49 entities received $1.2 million from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

HOT SPRINGS COUNTY: 22 entities have requested $2 million in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $527,400 in Relief Fund payments plus $7,900 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Hot Springs County. A total of 29 entities received $739,607 from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

JOHNSON COUNTY: 50 entities have requested $5 million in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $729,900 in Relief Fund payments plus $42,500 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Johnson County. A total of 89 entities received $1.9 million from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

LINCOLN COUNTY: 56 entities have requested $3 million in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $1.1 million in Relief Fund payments plus $204,900 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Lincoln County. A total of 116 entities received $2.7 million from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

NIOBRARA COUNTY: 7 entities have requested $362,000 from the Relief Fund; there have been no Mitigation Fund requests to date. Thus far, the Business Council has made $230,900 in Relief Fund payments to entities in Niobrara County. A total of 13 entities received $279,038 from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

PLATTE COUNTY: 23 entities have requested $1 million from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $106,900 in Relief Fund payments to entities in Platte County, as well as $10,000 in Mitigation Fund payments to Platte County. A total of 47 entities received $1.2 million from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

WASHAKIE COUNTY: 48 entities have requested $2 million in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $1 million in Relief Fund Payments plus $3,900 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Washakie County. A total of 69 entities received $1.6 million from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

WESTON COUNTY: 17 entities have requested $940,000 in total from the Relief and Mitigation funds. Thus far, the Business Council has made $58,500 in Relief Fund payments plus $82,700 in Mitigation Fund payments to entities in Weston County. A total of 31 entities received $668,088 from the Interruption Fund, which closed on July 2.

Eligible businesses and nonprofits are urged to learn more and apply for the Relief and Mitigation funds at www.wyobizrelief.org.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAM

In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which has been broken down into three funds - the Interruption Fund, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund.

Contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov

Business