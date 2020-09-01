9/1/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Speaks to the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce

LAKELAND, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis held a video conference with the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce to give insight on issues including COVID-19 response and recovery and the state of Florida’s fiscal health and economy. CFO Patronis served on the Executive Committee of Governor Ron DeSantis’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I was excited today to hold a virtual meeting with the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce today to discuss vital economic issues impacting Florida families and all Central Florida businesses. As we work to safely re-open Florida together in the face of COVID-19, I wanted to hear directly from local business leaders on their challenges as they work to recover. I was also glad to outline my pursuit of legislation next session to take away incentives for lawyers to engage in predatory ‘sue and settle’ tactics and protect our small businesses from liability for COVID-19 related claims. We can’t allow our state’s recovery to be hindered by the continuous threat of lawsuits that will not only put people out of business but inevitably jack up insurance rates for those just trying to make an honest living.

“Thank you to the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce for their hard work on behalf of the Central Florida business community and helping us build a better, stronger Florida.”

