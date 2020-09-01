Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Signal Installation Work Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic signal installation work on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, September 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, September 30 in the following locations: 

  • Wexford Bayne Road (Route 4042) and southbound I-79 on and off-ramp intersection in Franklin Park Borough

  • Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) and Roberts Hollow Road intersection in Forward Township

  • Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) and Kleber Road/Vilsack Road intersection in Shaler Township

Crews from Bronder Technical Services will conduct the work.  At least one lane in each direction will remain open while the work occurs. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

Traffic Signal Installation Work Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

