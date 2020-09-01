Traffic Signal Installation Work Begins Wednesday in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic signal installation work on various roadways in Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, September 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, September 30 in the following locations:

Wexford Bayne Road (Route 4042) and southbound I-79 on and off-ramp intersection in Franklin Park Borough

Route 51 (Hayden Boulevard) and Roberts Hollow Road intersection in Forward Township

Mt. Royal Boulevard (Route 4019) and Kleber Road/Vilsack Road intersection in Shaler Township

Crews from Bronder Technical Services will conduct the work. At least one lane in each direction will remain open while the work occurs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

