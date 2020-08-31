2020-08-31 17:27:24.893 St. Louis Woman Claims $50,000 Powerball Prize

2020-08-31 17:27:24.893

Danielia Salas claimed a $50,000 Powerball prize from the Aug. 22 drawing after matching four out of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers on Aug. 22 were: 19, 30, 36, 42, and 66, with a Powerball number of 14. . The winning ticket was purchased at Gas Mart, 6901 Hampton Ave., in St. Louis.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with jackpots that start at $20 million and drawings held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $56 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in St. Louis City County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $40.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $10.1 million went to education programs in the county.