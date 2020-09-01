Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hawkins County Resident Arrested for Tax Evasion

Rogersville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and Tuesday arrest of Jon Phillip Gardner.  His bond is set at $5,000.

On August 17, 2020, the Hawkins County Grand Jury indicted Gardner on two felony counts of tax evasion.  These charges stem from Gardner providing false and fraudulent information to the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of a boat and an ATV.  If convicted, Gardner faces a maximum of two years and fined $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity," said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. "This indictment underscores the department's ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee's tax laws."

The Department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Dan E. Armstrong’s office.  Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2019 fiscal year, it collected $15.3 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

