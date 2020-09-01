Safety improvements along I-75 in Otsego County start Sept. 8
COUNTY: Otsego
HIGHWAY: I-75
CLOSEST
START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $813,000 to flatten the roadside slopes and clear trees along nearly 5.6 miles of I-75 in Otsego County from Marlette Road to the I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with traffic shifts.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help remove trees that could be crash hazards, and flatten roadside slopes to help drivers maintain control if they leave the roadway.