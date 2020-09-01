Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,225 in the last 365 days.

Safety improvements along I-75 in Otsego County start Sept. 8

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Otsego

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: Gaylord

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $813,000 to flatten the roadside slopes and clear trees along nearly 5.6 miles of I-75 in Otsego County from Marlette Road to the I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help remove trees that could be crash hazards, and flatten roadside slopes to help drivers maintain control if they leave the roadway.  

You just read:

Safety improvements along I-75 in Otsego County start Sept. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.