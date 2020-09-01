Safety improvements along I-75 in Otsego County start Sept. 8

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Otsego

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY : Gaylord

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $813,000 to flatten the roadside slopes and clear trees along nearly 5.6 miles of I-75 in Otsego County from Marlette Road to the I-75 Business Loop in Gaylord.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will help remove trees that could be crash hazards, and flatten roadside slopes to help drivers maintain control if they leave the roadway.