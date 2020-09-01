I-75 BL resurfacing in Grayling starts Sept. 8

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

COUNTY: Crawford

HIGHWAY: I-75 Business Loop (BL)

CLOSEST CITY : Grayling

START DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $953,000 to resurface 0.9 miles of I-75 BL in Grayling from the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to north of the Lake State Railroad.

The work will require a 72-hour closure of the northbound off ramp; the schedule of that closure will be announced at a later date.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures and traffic shifts. All paving will be done at night.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work includes new sidewalk ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and new pavement markings.