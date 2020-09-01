DNR launches Iowa Deer Exchange

The Iowa Deer Exchange is the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ new free online database at www.iowadnr.gov/deerhunting where deer hunters willing to provide venison can connect with Iowans who want venison.

Hunters enter their information to the database, including their location. Recipients choose the condition they want the meat when they register – boned out, whole (field dressed), quartered, frozen, jerky /sausage or any, and in what amount. They also set the length of time their offer is open and may opt out at any time by contacting the Iowa DNR.

Once connected, the parties work out the details of the transfer. Donors are responsible for reporting the harvest and encouraged to properly care for the deer from the field to the recipient. It is illegal to sell venison in Iowa.

“We’re excited about this new opportunity to connect Iowans with this resource – both hunters and the venison recipients,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “It allows hunters who want to keep hunting a way to provide high quality, lean protein directly to those who want it.”

The Iowa Deer Exchange does not replace the popular Help Us Stop Hunger (HUSH) program but offers another way for Iowans to get high quality lean protein. Iowa has 27 lockers participating so far in the HUSH program for the upcoming deer season, you can learn more by visiting: www.iowadnr.gov/deerhunting.