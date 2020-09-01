DNR state parks making progress with derecho damage

Three weeks after a devastating derecho tore through a large portion of Iowa, and left major damage to residential neighborhoods, farms and cities, state parks across Iowa continue their clean-up efforts.

Palisades-Kepler State Park (LINN COUNTY) will remain closed until further notice due to extensive tree damage.

Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area (LINN COUNTY) campgrounds and day-use lodge remain closed as well as most of the north side of the park, including the beach and north shelter. The main boat ramp on the south side of the lake is open, as well as the northwest and southwest boat ramps which are accessible by the gravel road.

Lake Macbride State Park (JOHNSON COUNTY) is open; however the north and south campgrounds and day-use lodge all remain closed. Because of the extensive tree damage and clean-up efforts, visitors are asked to avoid using all of the trails, except for the North Shore Trail, at this time due to safety reasons.

Wapsipinicon State Park (JONES COUNTY) and Union Grove State Park (TAMA COUNTY) are both now open for visitors.

Rock Creek State Park (JASPER COUNTY) is partially open—the east side of the park, where the campground, disc golf course, picnic areas and trails are located, remains closed except for the marina area with the concession and the west side of the park is open.

DNR staff will continue to work diligently to assess damage, remove debris and get these areas open as soon as possible, while ensuring safety of visitors at all times. The DNR will directly contact anyone with reservations affected by park closures. For the latest up-to-date closure and alert information, visit: https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Places-to-Go/State-Parks/ Alerts-and-Closures.