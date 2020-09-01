COVID-19 Doesn’t Stop Reducing Feral Cat Populations in New Jersey Communities
CPAW New Jersey wins $10,000 grant and adds new volunteers to boardMONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though COVID-19 has stopped normal life as we know it, the pandemic is not stopping the volunteers and board members of Communities Promoting Animal Welfare NJ (CPAW NJ). In recognition of the group’s hard work, The Unilever Federal Credit Union, with funds provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (FHLBNY), recently granted the cat rescuers a $10,000.00 grant to Trap Neuter Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) feral and stray cats.
It’s no secret the State of New Jersey has a problem with cat overpopulation and the only humane alternative to euthanasia is the process of TNVR. By getting these cats fixed, the number of kittens born each year will decrease. Most of these outdoor cats, often called community cats, are feral and not friendly. Their interaction with humans is limited. TNVR work can be taxing and require a lot of patience, but the reward of knowing there will be fewer cats competing for food, water and shelter is well worth it. The media is invited to come along as volunteers TNVR feral cats in several New Jersey communities. There’s nothing like seeing this lifesaving work for yourself. Contact Karen Shinevar at the above email or phone to follow CPAW NJ cat rescuers at work.
CPAW NJ is also pleased to announce three new board members, who will also add the energy and talent needed to support this never-ending cat rescue work.
Michelle Brodbeck comes to CPAW NJ with a strong background in community cat programming, TNVR, and community engagement. Michelle currently serves as People for Animals’ (PFA) Community Cat Manager. PFA is the largest nonprofit spay/neuter organization in NJ. The Asbury Park resident started in animal welfare as a foster and adoptions counselor volunteer and worked for several years with Best Friends Animal Society as a Community Cat Program Coordinator on projects based in Philadelphia and Jefferson Parish Louisiana.
Amy Rabinowitz has always had a love for animals and co-founded a 501(c)3 not for profit called For Animals Inc., which is still thriving today. Similar to CPAW NJ, the main focus is to TNVR stray cats and reduce the overpopulation that leads to so many tragic deaths. The
Bloomfield resident will serve as treasurer and volunteer coordinator and hopes to recruit new volunteers to support CPAW NJ’s work for outdoor cats.
Michael Ogushwitz is a life-long cat lover. The Bloomfield resident has been active with CPAW NJ for three years, helping to stock local pet-food drives and build shelters for feral cats. He and his partner Aja have fostered, socialized and found permanent homes for several kittens. Michael has an accredited product safety industry background and loves designing and building just about anything. In addition to being elected as board secretary, Michael will be managing CPAW NJ’s trap bank, finalizing our first ever procedure manual, and adding his expertise to streamline and improve our current operations.
While CPAW NJ welcomes three new board members, it also bids farewell to Marie Christine Lochot of Montclair, co-founder and treasurer of the organization, and Kay Sherwood, secretary and grant writer. The Clifton resident was also first chair of Montclair's Animal Welfare Advisory Committee. Their dedication and service to CPAW NJ's mission was invaluable and they will both be deeply missed.
###
About CPAW NJ
CPAW NJ provides communities with solutions to reduce cat overpopulation and suffering. We envision a world where cats receive adequate care in their familiar places and the human-animal bond is preserved. Our efforts at trap, neuter, vaccinate and return (TNVR) and educating the community about how to care for outdoor cats reduces shelter intake and saves lives. We are an all-volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit. We execute our mission through collaboration with community partners and raise awareness through education and training. As of March 2020, we had spayed/neutered 1315 cats. If you are feeding a stray and need help, fill out our form at www.cpawnj.org or email us at cpawnj@gmail.com
Mary Tan
Whisker Media
+1 612-209-3303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook