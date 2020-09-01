American Fidelity Receives A+ Financial Strength Rating
Financial stability has always been important to us, but this year has certainly brought this to the forefront for many. ”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity Assurance Company, headquartered in Oklahoma City and serving more than 1 million Customers in 49 states, has again earned an A+ (Superior) rating from A.M. Best Company.
— Chief Financial Officer John Cassil
A.M. Best, considered one of the nation’s leading insurance rating services, bases its ratings on an analysis of the financial condition and operating performance of insurance companies in such vital areas as: balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk management. Each year since 1982, American Fidelity has met these standards to receive an A+ rating.
"Our Customers and policyholders rely on American Fidelity products to help protect their own finances in case they become disabled and from the high costs of accidents, cancer, long hospital stays and other medical expenses. Having a third-party rating of our financial strength helps them know we are a Company they can trust," said Chief Financial Officer John Cassil.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year.
American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces in Finance and Insurance, Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.
