Award-winning Safety Corridor project introduced on Highway 83

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announces the implementation of an additional Safety Corridor on a section of Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn. Safety Corridors were introduced last summer on two sections of North Dakota Highways. The corridors include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible for obeying all traffic laws and posted speed limits.

“Safety Corridors are one way for all of us to reach the goal of Vision Zero,” explains NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “By changing dangerous driving behavior and taking personal responsibility behind the wheel, we can ultimately reduce the number of crashes on state highways to zero.”

Safety Corridors remain in place on a designated section of Highway 85 from Watford City to ND 68 and a section of Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva. Recently, these corridors were recognized by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) with the regional award, “Operations Excellence, Small Project.” This category recognizes projects that delivered a more reliable, well-functioning, and/or safer transportation system through operational solutions.

Drivers traveling within a Safety Corridor may notice additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and distraction free. In addition to these signs, pavement markings will be more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

Safety Corridors are a Vision Zero solution in which engineering, enforcement, emergency response, and education work together to help reach Vision Zero’s goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads.