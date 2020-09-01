Office Statement

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has received the 2021 Florida workers’ compensation rate filing by the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI), which proposes a statewide average premium decrease of -5.7%. The new rates would become effective January 1, 2021.

As always, OIR will review the filing to ensure the proposed changes are not excessive, inadequate or unfairly discriminatory and evaluate its potential effects on the insurance marketplace and employers, who are required by law to carry this insurance on their employees.  NCCI is a licensed rating organization authorized to make rate filings on behalf of workers’ compensation insurance companies in Florida. For more information about the filing, read the NCCI 2021 Filing Summary. ​

