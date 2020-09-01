MDOT's public online survey on state long-range transportation plan extended through Oct. 31

Agency:

CONTACT: Bradley Sharlow, Project Manager, 517-256-1731, SharlowB@Michigan.gov Kyle Haller, AICP, MDOT Transportation Planner, HallerK@Michigan.gov Monica Monsma, MDOT Public Involvement and Hearings Officer, MonsmaM@Michigan.gov

Fast facts: - MDOT's Michigan Mobility 2045 state long-range transportation plan is intended to establish a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for the next 25 years. - Michigan residents can provide input on state long-range transportation plan strategies through an online survey at MM2045.metroquest.com. - The survey has been extended through Saturday, Oct. 31.

September 1, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has extended the public online survey for its state long-range transportation plan (SLRTP) through Saturday, Oct. 31. The SLRTP, known as Michigan Mobility 2045 (MM2045), establishes a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for the next 25 years. MDOT is seeking input from the public on potential strategies to deliver Michigan's transportation system through 2045.

The online survey is part of MDOT's planned outreach to a larger and more diverse group of Michigan residents during the SLRTP development phase. This survey presents potential long-term strategies for Michigan's transportation network to the public in a realistic context. For disabled or accessibility needs, please use the contact information below.

For more information on the plan or to provide comments, the public can visit the MM2045 website at www.MichiganMobility.org. Public comments also can be sent to MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, or shared with MDOT's social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MichiganDOT. Comments also can be sent via U.S. mail to:

Monica Monsma Michigan Mobility 2045 Michigan Department of Transportation Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

