"Public Transportation – From the Tom Thumb Railroad to Hyperloop and Beyond" A Children's Picture Book Available 10/1.

Beautifully illustrated pictures and fun facts will enthrall children ages 5-15, while they learn all about public transportation, its vehicles and the future.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new children’s picture book “Public Transportation – From the Tom Thumb Railroad to Hyperloop and Beyond” is being published. Written by transit industry leader and top podcast host, Paul Comfort and illustrated by Sudeep KP, the e-book is available now for pre-order on Amazon with the paperback on sale October 1, 2020 on Amazon.

Inside the wonderful world of Public Transportation - Children discover its history, how public transportation has improved our world and what is coming next! Beautifully illustrated pictures and fun facts will enthrall kids ages 5-15 with stories of how the first steam locomotive "Tom Thumb" lost its big race with a horse - when it broke down and how cable cars in San Francisco move up those steep hills. Each page brings children to a different era and type of public mobility from horse drawn carriages to the first subways, buses, light rail vehicles and mag lev trains. Along the way they can picture themselves riding these fun vehicles and traveling to their destinations. Then children see how the future will be amazing with autonomous vehicles, Hyperloop and Vertical Take Off and Landing Aircraft (VTOL) shuttling them to a new era of public transportation.

Public/private schools and homeschoolers can use this book as a way to introduce children to the important world of public transportation - its history, present and future. Transit industry professionals can now share with their children and grandchildren what they do for a living in public transportation - whether they work as a bus operator, mechanic or administrator.

Advance Praise for Public Transportation -

"This delightful book shows children how public transportation has been a vital link to mobility for generations. It is important that the future leaders of our world understand its history and integral role in building and sustaining communities. I can’t wait to read this book with my four-year-old granddaughter so we can talk about using and supporting public transportation systems."

- Lauren Skiver, CEO/GM of SunLine Transit Agency, Coachella Valley, CA

"Public transportation is rooted in our history and will shape our future. This book is a fun, interesting and beautifully illustrated way to encourage the next generation to understand its importance!"

- Erinn Pinkerton, President & CEO, BC Transit, British Columbia, Canada



About the Author: Paul Comfort is the author of the Amazon #1 New Best-Selling book, The Future of Public Transportation and the host of the world's top public transportation CEO podcast, Transit Unplugged heard in 99 countries. He is a popular conference speaker and frequent guest on many media outlets.

Comfort is longtime public transportation industry leader and the former CEO of one of America's top transit systems, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) in Baltimore, serving nearly 120 million passengers annually. Paul is a recipient of the transportation industry's highest individual honor - The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials' (AASHTO) Presidents Award. He and his wife have six children and five grandchildren (so far) and hope this book will fascinate young people around the world and encourage them to consider public transportation not only to ride but also for a career.