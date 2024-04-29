New Book - "The New Future of Public Transportation" hits #1 on Amazon New Releases

Book Cover - The New Future of Public Transportation

Book features 30 top transit and tech leaders and is authored by top transit industry influencer, Paul Comfort.

Paul has done it again. His latest book is an all-encompassing look at the opportunities public transit providers have in front of them. This is a must-read for anyone in the transportation field.” — John Sisson, CEO, Delaware Transit Corporation (DART)

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Comfort, a renowned public transportation leader, has achieved a remarkable feat with his latest book, “The New Future of Public Transportation.” The book has soared to the top spot on Amazon’s New Best Sellers list in the Mass Transit category.

In this highly anticipated second edition, Comfort brings together 30 new, expertly crafted chapters from leading figures in the transit industry. From hydrogen-fueled buses to AI-driven advancements and cybersecurity, the book provides unparalleled insights into the future of transit. As the world grapples with post-COVID complexities, innovative solutions are essential to address infrastructure challenges and workforce shortages. Comfort explores how AI is revolutionizing transit planning, ultimately enhancing outcomes for riders. The book also delves into cutting-edge transit technology, including autonomous vehicles and zero-emission initiatives, with a strong focus on sustainability and customer experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or new to the field, “The New Future of Public Transportation” serves as a roadmap to success, empowering readers to drive positive change within their organizations. Comfort’s comprehensive approach ensures that readers gain a broad understanding of current trends across the transit industry from a global perspective.

Praise for “The New Future of Public Transportation”:

“Paul has done it again. His latest book is an all-encompassing look at the opportunities public transit providers have in front of them. The experience, knowledge, and innovative spirit of the contributors can’t be matched in the transit industry. This is a must-read for anyone in the transportation field.”

• John Sisson, CEO, Delaware Transit Corporation

About the Author:

Paul Comfort boasts over thirty years of experience managing multiple transit operations and business development. As the former CEO of the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) in Baltimore, he has firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities in the transit industry. Comfort is also the author of six best-selling books on public transportation, including this latest achievement. His influence extends beyond the written word: Comfort hosts and produces the world’s top public transportation executive podcast, “Transit Unplugged,” which is heard in over 100 countries and the new YouTube travel show sensation “Transit Unplugged TV”. Additionally, he serves as the SVP and Chief Customer Officer for Modaxo, the world’s largest transit technology company, and is the Executive Director of the North American Transit Alliance (NATA). Comfort’s accolades include the prestigious American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) Presidents Award.

“The New Future of Public Transportation” is published by SAE International and is available now on Amazon.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[Paul Comfort] [pcomfortconsulting@gmail.com] [1-240-682-1521]

________________________________________

For more information about the Society of Automotive Engineers/SAE International, visit www.sae.org.