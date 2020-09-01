» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources seeks comments on ...

Department of Natural Resources seeks comments on draft hazardous waste permit for Hazmat, Inc.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 1, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources invites the public to review and offer written comments on a draft hazardous waste permit for Hazmat, Inc. until Oct. 14, 2020.

Hazmat, Inc. operates a commercial hazardous waste treatment and storage facility, located at 6300 Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Missouri. The facility accepts a variety of hazardous waste products from other hazardous waste generators, then bulks the waste for off-site use as fuel. Waste products that cannot be fuel blended are collected and stored until Hazmat, Inc. ships them to other permitted facilities.

Hazmat, Inc. currently is operating at the site under a department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-issued Hazardous and Solid Waste Amendments Part II Permit. Hazmat, Inc. submitted the permit application July 5, 2016, to renew and update its existing hazardous waste permits.

After a thorough technical review of the permit application, the department prepared a draft Part I Permit for the Hazmat, Inc. facility. The draft permit proposes to allow Hazmat, Inc. to store various F-, K-, P-, and U-listed hazardous wastes, as well as ignitable, reactive, corrosive and toxic “characteristic” hazardous wastes in containers. The permitted hazardous waste management units consist of six container storage areas. This permit also includes contingent corrective-action conditions to address any newly-identified releases to the environment from previously- or newly-identified Solid Waste Management Units and Areas of Concern.

EPA currently is preparing a draft Part II Permit and will make it available when it is ready for public review and comment.

The draft Part I Permit and a fact sheet are available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices.htm. Some supporting documents are not available on the department’s website due to their file size. The public can review and copy the documents listed above and other supporting documents at the Kansas City Public Library’s Lucile H. Bluford Branch, 3050 Prospect Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri, or the department’s Elm Street Conference Center in Jefferson City. To review or obtain copies of the department’s files, please submit a Sunshine request at dnr.mo.gov/sunshinerequests.htm. If you are unable to obtain a copy due to COVID-19 closure of public spaces, please contact the department and we will provide a CD copy.

During the public comment period, anyone can request a public meeting or public hearing about the draft permit. For more information, please contact Tandi Edelman, by telephone at 573-751-3191or 800-361-4827.

Comments on the draft permit are more helpful if they point out legal or technical issues or provide information that is not in the record. Please send written comments to Tandi Edelman, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, or by email at tandi.edelman@dnr.mo.gov.

You may call or write the department at any time to request to have your name placed on Hazmat, Inc.’s facility mailing list. You will receive written notice from the department or Hazmat, Inc. on any major permitting and cleanup activities at the facility.

For more information about the draft Part I Permit, or to obtain a written copy of the draft permits for review, please contact Edelman by telephone at 573-751-3191. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may reach Edelman through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.

