Twitter, Facebook, and Breaking News Competition Heats Up with Launch of GossipDepot.com

With Gossip Depot you get to see all the angles in one place, from all around the world, and on a single feed...there isn’t anything like it – its revolutionary”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GossipDepot.com, Antonio James, director of the films Trey the Movie and Resolution Song conducts a soft launch of GossipDepot.com, with an official debut February, 2021. Created by film director Antonio James, the site is intended to serve as a fun, centralized, user-run soapbox for gossip where users post the hottest gossip to include news, interviews and memes of the moment.
“With our soft launch we transform modern media outreach, especially to audience who generally doesn’t consume news. It’s a bittersweet moment, for sure,” remarked James, who had wanted the site to provide a place for socially conscious dialogue. “The positivity we had wanted to foster will come, I believe, but it will have to wait.” The site’s soft launch, to some extent, has been a victim of its own success. A spike in traffic upon launch overwhelmed the nascent social network’s technical infrastructure. James decided to pause the website’s full deployment until its new launch, February 2021, while its being rebuilt. While current and new users can still sign up and have access to the social network aspects of the site, the launch of the New Gossip Depot won’t come until February 1, 2021.
Upon correcting technical problems, James observed that the site’s volume around pure gossip was extremely high. He commented, “When the platform’s functionality was resolved we focused on why Gossip Depot was so successful. The answer for us was simple, focus on breaking news aggregation. Creating a time machine for all gossip that ever existed. Now, Gossip Depot is like Home Depot, where users can “go down the aisle” and find gossips separated by topics.”
The new version of Gossip Depot is a social network like Facebook and Twitter, except users interact with a perfect mix of informative and humorous topics from relationships to religion, to politics and celebrity gossip, to breaking news, community news, memes, trending topics and more, subscribing to their favorite gossipers.
GossipDepot.com features gossips from casual readers, bloggers, influencers, celebrities, journalists, and even politicians. “The mainstream media CNN, Fox News, New York Post, and even fake news all deliver information, yet they all have different views, angles, and truths. With Gossip Depot you get to see all the angles in one place, from all around the world, and on a single feed”, explained a Gossip Depot insider, “there isn’t anything like it – its revolutionary”.
Can’t find what you are looking for? Use Gossip Depots’ world class search feature to find the world’s hottest gossips such as breaking news, memes, I-witnessed accounts, personal confessions, and celebrity gossips from all around the world, in one place, and when you want it. Simply put, GossipDepot.com is an international celebrity gossip blog similar to TMZ, Media Take Out, and The Shade Room but gives you the power of a social network like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Gossip Depot has all the nuances to become a true tech leader in the social networking and news distribution space.
From September 01, 2020 until Gossip Depot’s official launch in February, the site’s team will be updating its features on a constant basis. Users will receive a fresh round of improvements, features, and constant gossips almost daily. Users who signup on GossipDepot.com today receives a free premium trial, limited time only. And remember as the site says, “Regardless if it’s factual, a personal confession, a meme, or fake news the gossip you read and share is what the world is gossiping. Don’t miss another gossip. Signup on GossipDepot.com today.”
About Gossip Depot
GossipDepot.com delivers all the worlds’ hottest gossip to a single timeline using both internal journalism and inquiring minds from around the world to provide user generated content. In addition, gossipers receive social network like features to manage their gossips allowing them to directly message, subscribe, update an account, and change their settings. GossipDepot.com is a professional and leisurely gossip distribution network. The site’s mission is to help people learn to articulate their thoughts and not hold in anger, bitterness, and other destructive internal mess that’s preventing you from succeeding or healing, while providing education about users community. GossipDepot.com is a creation of Antonio James, director of Trey the Movie.
For more information, visit www.gossipdepot.com
About Antonio James
After “Trey the Movie”, James, a US Air Force Veteran and experienced film director in Los Angeles, went on to produce numerous music videos and provide videography services for dozens of organizations and TV projects such as The Rundown, The Sound Off (FOX), the National Action Network for Al Sharpton, the Veteran’s Affairs Public Affairs Video team, and Arize V. Renaissance Center. From 2012 to today, Mr. James has directed over 15 short films, starred in five shorts, and performed background work for the movie Neighbors and the award-winning TV soap opera General Hospital. Antonio James has produced two feature films: Trey the Movie and Resolution Song Movie.
For more information, visit Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antonio_D._James
