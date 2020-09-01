Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,064 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Lessons Learned – Episode 1 – with Col Holly Shenefelt

Lessons Learned Podcast🎙New Podcast Alert!

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Lessons Learned. A show where we talk about the good, the bad, and the lessons in between. It is produced and hosted by the energetic 1st Lt. Alyssa Bever.

In episode one, she speaks with Col. Holly Shenefelt, 153rd Mission Support Group Commander, Wyoming Air National Guard. Listen right here or wherever you enjoy your podcasts. You don’t want to miss this one.

Do you have a question you on the podcast? Would you like to be on the show?

Missed a podcast? Listen to all of our podcasts here and subscribe.                                      

 

You just read:

Podcast: Lessons Learned – Episode 1 – with Col Holly Shenefelt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.