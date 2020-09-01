Podcast: Lessons Learned – Episode 1 – with Col Holly Shenefelt

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Lessons Learned. A show where we talk about the good, the bad, and the lessons in between. It is produced and hosted by the energetic 1st Lt. Alyssa Bever.

In episode one, she speaks with Col. Holly Shenefelt, 153rd Mission Support Group Commander, Wyoming Air National Guard. Listen right here or wherever you enjoy your podcasts. You don’t want to miss this one.

Do you have a question you on the podcast? Would you like to be on the show?