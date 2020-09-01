Governor awards nearly $118,000 in CARES funds for domestic violence victims in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $117,936 to four agencies in north Alabama to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims while adhering to precautions and safe measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The special Family Violence and Prevention Services Act appropriations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act are intended to ensure that victims, even during the coronavirus pandemic, continue to obtain the necessary services they need to overcome abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

“COVID-19 has changed the way we go about our lives and conduct business, but it has not silenced the cries from domestic violence victims who need our help now as much as ever,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies who have never ceased responding to victims that often have nowhere else to turn.”

Crisis Services of North Alabama Inc., based in Huntsville, was awarded $46,251 to serve victims in Madison, Jackson, Limestone and Morgan counties. The agency provides shelter and related services in addition to conducting preventive educational programs for college and high school students.

Safeplace Inc. of Florence received $45,360 to continue serving residents in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Marion counties. Safeplace offers several victims programs and provides training to law enforcement personnel and community groups.

Victim Services of Cullman, which serves victims in Cullman and Winston counties, was awarded $13,805 to work with offenders to help change their attitudes and patterns dealing with domestic violence.

AshaKiran Inc., a Huntsville based agency, was awarded a $12,521 grant to continue to provide services to people representing a wide range of cultures and who live primarily in Madison, Limestone and Jackson counties. The agency assists in cases throughout the state when needed.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Gov. Ivey is committed to ensuring that victims continue to receive the services and help they require even during this pandemic,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and these agencies.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

