PennDOT Places Message Boards on Fox Hill Road

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has placed dynamic message boards on Route 3005 (Fox Hill Road) near the University Park Airport. They were placed to enhance safety for bicyclists.

Additional traffic is being detoured onto Fox Hill Road at the intersection of Route 3003 (Bernel Road). This detour is the result of an intersection realignment project, and the increased traffic on Fox Hill Road prompted PennDOT to place the signs.

Pennsylvania law requires drivers to leave a 4-foot "cushion of safety" when passing a bicyclist. To do this, drivers may cross a center line when passing a bicycle on the left if the opposing lane is clear. This is allowed even in a no-passing zone if the driver provides the required 4 feet of clearance. Drivers turning left must also yield to bicyclists traveling in the opposite direction.

