Preliminary Bridge Replacement Work Underway in Potter County

Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace a Potter County bridge is underway. The bridge spans Woods Run on Route 872 in Homer Township about five miles south of Coudersport. Replacing it will allow PennDOT to remove the bridge from Potter County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor started building a temporary roadway last week. Once finished, it will carry traffic around the work zone while the bridge is demolished and replaced. Work on the temporary roadway will continue for another two weeks.

Most of this work will take place off the roadway, but drivers may encounter flaggers in the roadway. Drivers may experience minor delays while crews are working during the day.

Traffic is scheduled to start using the temporary roadway later this month. Traffic control will be maintained by a temporary traffic signal. The signal will prompt drivers to take turns crossing the one-lane temporary roadway. PennDOT will issue an update on the project before the signal is activated.

The existing steel pipe arch culvert was built in 1967. It is 16-feet long and carries more than 1,200 vehicles per day. It will be replaced with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert.

The project consists of replacing the existing arch culvert, installing the new box culvert, paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT expects to complete the project by Thanksgiving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Dean Construction, LLC of Smethport, PA is the contractor on this $854,000 job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

