Funds Available to Update Livestock Operations

Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers seeking to improve their livestock operation are encouraged to apply for the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation (AGRI) Livestock Investment Grant program. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) anticipates awarding up to $789,000 using a competitive review process.

The AGRI Program’s Livestock Improvement Grants encourage long-term industry development in Minnesota’s $7 billion livestock industry through investment in facilities, infrastructure, and equipment. The program encourages new farmers and generational transitions in order to sustain the livestock industry in the state. Funding for the grants comes through the AGRI Program to advance Minnesota’s agricultural and renewable energy industries.

Applicants may apply for up to 10% of their project’s total cost. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000. Each livestock operation is eligible to receive a lifetime maximum of $50,000 from this grant program. To be eligible for reimbursement by this grant, you must be invoiced and pay for all project materials and services between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

We must receive your proposal no later than 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 for it to be considered. We encourage you to use our online application.

If you cannot apply online, you can fill out the application at the end of the Request for Proposals, which can be found on the AGRI Livestock Investment website.

###

Media Contact Larry Schumacher, MDA Communications 651-201-6629 Larry.Schumacher@state.mn.us