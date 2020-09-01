Veterans ASCEND Announces Military Spouse/Family Service
Connecting Employers and Military Talent with One-Of-A-Kind Skills-Matching TechnologySIMPSONVILLE, SC, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND, LLC announced today the launch of the newest addition to their arsenal of tools for employment: Military Spouse/Family Service. Veterans ASCEND already connects companies to veterans who have unique skills and want to use them in fulfilling post-military careers. Our one-of-a-kind skills-matching technology first offered to veterans seeking civilian employment will work the same for spouses wherein, Veterans ASCEND translates civilian occupations into a skills profile and automatically connects them with employers. Users create a free profile and are matched to jobs aligned with their skills. No resume. No stress. Enhancements have also been made to the user experience of the service, which first launched in 2019.
Military spouses face unemployment rates that are 3-5 times higher than their civilian peers. They are underemployed 33% more than nonmilitary yet they are highly educated and bring a wealth of skills to any employer. Clearly visible on a resume are gaps in work history, due to frequent moves. Veterans ASCEND removes this barrier by focusing employers on the skills within this untapped talent pool.
Veterans ASCEND is changing the way employers find and hire great talent. Our subscribers know skills matter and military talent has the skills they need. The service is free for all service members, veterans, Guard, Reservists, and now our exceptionally skilled military spouses.
“Veterans ASCEND is already revolutionizing the process of connecting employers and veterans with its ground-breaking platform,” stated Robyn J. Grable, Founder and CEO. She continued, “Now, we are proud to offer the same ground-breaking connections for our military spouses. Employment is a critical component of a successful transition from military life. We work hard behind the scenes to make employers successful at hiring military talent so our military families can be successful civilians.”
Military-affiliated job seekers can create a free profile today and military-ready employers can connect with Veterans ASCEND at https://veteransascend.com/.
About Veterans ASCEND, LLC:
Veterans ASCEND is a woman-owned, veteran-owned company. Our revolutionary, online skills-matching program breaks employment barriers and bias. We translate occupations into a skills profile for the candidate then directly connect employers with matched candidates via our proprietary algorithm that aligns skills within an organization. Learn more about Veterans ASCEND at https://veteransascend.com/ and on social media Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the Veterans ASCEND podcast.
Robyn J Grable
Veterans ASCEND
+1 864-887-5865
