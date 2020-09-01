F3 Tech Supports Research for COVID-19 Preventative Solution
A private AgTech company, supported by F3 Tech, is developing a preventative & therapeutic solution to inhibit the binding & growth of SARS-COV-2 in human cells
We have been focusing on Maryland’s bio and cyber tech sectors and how they integrate into our traditional program areas, such as agriculture.”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early-stage companies, today announced that it has been providing resources and advisory services to a private Maryland company that has been developing a COVID-19 preventative and therapeutic solution. The solution has demonstrated an ability to inhibit the binding and growth of SARS-CoV-2 in human cells. F3 Tech has been supporting the company’s research and development of the solution since May 2020.
F3 Tech is known best for its Accelerator Program, which advances innovation and new technologies within agriculture, aquaculture, energy, supply chain and environmental technology sectors. For the last year, F3 Tech has been working with numerous local companies outside of the Accelerator to provide resources and advisory services that help to expand its rural and Maryland-focused objectives.
“We have been focusing on Maryland’s bio and cyber tech sectors and how they integrate into our traditional program areas, such as agriculture. Ag biotech, which incorporates high-tech biological or chemical processes into agricultural research, is a growing field that has the opportunity to significantly increase the advancement of solutions from healthcare to food production,” stated Mike Thielke, Executive Director of F3 Tech. “While we cannot provide details about the proposed solution, the company is beginning prototype development with collaborators from the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University.”
For more information about F3 Tech, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
About F3 Tech
F3 Tech provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors.
F3 Tech aids companies to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs.
