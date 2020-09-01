Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $15.9 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Maryland Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Maryland:

$1,617,687 for Easton/Newnam Field to construct an aircraft safety area and remove obstruction markings and lighting.

$665,000 for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to purchase land and for noise mitigation measures.

$5,560,023 for St. Marys County Regional Airport in Leonardtown to extend the runway.

$2,650,442 for Ocean City Municipal Airport to reconstruct the runway.

$884,646 for Tipton Airport in Odenton to rehabilitate a building.

$189,480 for Bay Bridge Airport in Stevensville to rehabilitate the runway.

$232,222 for Carroll Country Regional Airport/Jack B. Poage Field in Westminster to reconstruct the runway.

$4,122,800 for Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford to rehabilitate the runway.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.