Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $15.7 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Montana Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Montana:

$4,903,905 for Helena Regional Airport to improve the aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

$4,764,805 for Billings Logan International Airport to expand the terminal building.

$2,641,842 for Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell to expand the terminal building.

$1,915,248 for Ravalli County Airport to construct a runway and taxiway, resurface the airport pavement and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

$756,995 for Missoula International Airport for Voluntary Airport Low Emissions Program (VALE) infrastructure.

$733,276 for Thompson Falls Airport to reconstruct the runway and apron, improve runway lighting and signage, resurface airport pavement, and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.