Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $14.1 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Louisiana Airports

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Louisiana:

$9,421,816 for Lafayette Regional Airport/Paul Fournet Field to reconstruct an apron.

$2,467,250 for Shreveport Regional Airport for security enhancements, a noise compatibility plan study, and to rehabilitate a taxiway.

$1,485,054 for Monroe Regional Airport to improve airport drainage and erosion control.

$400,000 for Jonesboro Airport for obstruction improvements.

$333,333 for the State of Louisiana Update to conduct a study.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.