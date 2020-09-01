Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,898 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1.2 Million Infrastructure Grant to Reno/Tahoe International Airport in Nevada

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary ofTransportation Elaine L. Chao announced todaythat the Trump Administration will awardmore than$1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through theFederal AviationAdministration(FAA) to 405 airports in 50 statesand six U.S. territories.

This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nations airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The $1,239,000 federal grant that the Department is awarding to Reno/Tahoe International Airport will fund Voluntary Airport Low Emission (VALE) program infrastructure.

The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to Americas airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to Americas airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

You just read:

Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1.2 Million Infrastructure Grant to Reno/Tahoe International Airport in Nevada

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.