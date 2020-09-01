Introducing the CineEye 2 Pro
Accsoon Goes the Distance with the CineEye 2 Pro
The Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro is easily the most exciting product to come into the video transmission market in the last couple of years.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro is not your average wireless video transmitter. Not even close. Boasting transmission ranges of well over 1200 feet to 4 dedicated receivers – the $599 CineEye 2 Pro brings cinema grade transmission to everyone.
— – Michael Bogue, Benro Product Manager
You Already Have the Monitors, but Now You Can Have More
Previously – the original Accsoon CineEye transmitted a wi-fi signal directly to iOS or Android devices. The CineEye 2 Pro still does that, but now it also allows for a video signal to be sent to dedicated receivers. This means that you can plug the receivers into anything – professional monitors, HD televisions, projectors – anything with an HDMI input. The best part? By introducing dual-channel transmission and reducing negative interference - those receivers can be over 1200 feet. If you happen to be closer, you can still connect to the CineEye 2 Pro with your mobile phone or tablet and have complete control over the situation.
Low Latency, High Quality Signal
With an average latency of under 20ms – the CineEye 2 Pro has nearly undetectable lag while maintaining a high-quality image via its strong dual-channel wireless signal. By using a dual-channel signal - the CineEye 2 Pro is also highly resistant to outside interference, and automatically modifies and selects channels that have the least resistance. The transmitter also alters the bitrate and video quality of the outgoing signal in order to maximize connection and framerate to make sure you are always able to monitor what is happening.
Decide How Long You Transmit
The CineEye 2 Pro lets you take control of your power situation in a few ways. By swapping from an internal battery to a battery cradle for both the transmitter and receiver units, you can now supply the CineEye 2 Pro with power from any Sony-style NP batteries. Keep extra batteries on-hand to allow all day shooting or plug the CineEye 2 Pro into ground power via the built-in DC input on both the transmitter and receiver. By allowing the user to use their own power sources, the CineEye 2 Pro sends beautiful HD video to your monitors however long the shoot requires.
Professional Features, Professional Strength, and Now Professional Control
Already boasting features such as focus peaking, zebras, false colors for exposure, and LUT overlay that Accsoon users have come to love – the CineEye 2 Pro opens up possibilities by providing complete control over your camera. Start and stop the camera remotely, changed the aperture, shutter speed, or even ISO via the included app. Receive video from the CineEye 2 Pro, review it, and tell it what to do. Minimize crew movement and noise while maintaining control from a distance.
"The Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro is easily the most exciting product to come into the video transmission market in the last couple of years. All of the features that the original CineEye brought into the hands of the user are still here, and they’re better and more powerful. Range, signal quality, and versatility have all improved significantly and with the introduction of the ability to update firmware – can only get better.”
-Michael Bogue, Accsoon Brand Manager at Mac Group
Powerful and Budget Friendly
With its high-end features typically found in expensive transmitters combined with its budget price - the Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro will grow to be an essential part of both budget videographer’s and high-end cinematographer’s kits.
Price and Availability
The Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro’s retail price is $599 USD. The transmitters will start shipping on September 1st, 2020 and will be available from authorized dealers.
For more information on all the new features and capabilities the Accsoon CineEye 2 Pro boasts:
LEARN MORE
For more information, contact Michael Bogue at Michaelb@macgroupus.com
About Accsoon
Founded in 2014, Accsoon Technology Corporation was one of the first companies to apply gyro stabilization technology to high-precision optical products. Over the past few years Accsoon has shifted their attention towards products that integrate wireless transmission technology as a core part of their function. This hard work has paid off with much recognition from the industry – including awards at the National Association of Broadcasters as well as numerous accolades and praise from the media. By listening to videographers worldwide, Accsoon has ascended to the forefront of the wireless video transmission industry and is committed to remain there.
Learn more at accsoonusa.com
About MAC Group
33 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Learn more at macgroupus.com
Alexandra Fleitas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-4483
email us here