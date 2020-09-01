August 2020 Data Snapshot
In the August 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:
News, Updates & Tips
Are you still posting Excel files to your website?
If your agency is still posting data in Excel files to your website, it is time to begin or expand your use of the Iowa Data Portal - a secure, cloud-based data platform. The data portal provides:
- Internal (FedRAMP Moderate accredited) and public portals
- Multiple methods to update and transform data
- Uniform metadata management and cataloging
- Users, teams, roles and permissions
- Simple and complex query functionality
- Interactive visualizations, measures and stories
- Programmatic access to public data assets
- and much more...
Learn more about the Iowa Data Portal
Are you publishing your high impact data?
Data is considered high impact when it meets a number of the following conditions:
- Tracks strategic initiatives
- Tells your agency's story
- Is frequently requested
- Has a public impact
- Is in strong demand
- Is of timely interest
- Costs high $$$ to collect
- Provides an economic opportunity
- Facilitates reporting
- Encourages cross-agency collaboration
Read more on Data Identification and Prioritization
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|293
|Geospatial Datasets
|159
|External References
|156
|Documents
|259
|Filtered Views
|324
|Charts
|162
|Maps
|58
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|17
|DataLens Pages
|15
|Total Assets
|1,593
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
New Public Datasets
The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 135 Active Users: 24 (17.8% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
Questions or Issues?
