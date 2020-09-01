Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
August 2020 Data Snapshot

In the August 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Are you still posting Excel files to your website?
  • Are you publishing your high impact data?
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Are you still posting Excel files to your website?

If your agency is still posting data in Excel files to your website, it is time to begin or expand your use of the Iowa Data Portal - a secure, cloud-based data platform. The data portal provides:

  • Internal (FedRAMP Moderate accredited) and public portals
  • Multiple methods to update and transform data
  • Uniform metadata management and cataloging
  • Users, teams, roles and permissions
  • Simple and complex query functionality
  • Interactive visualizations, measures and stories
  • Programmatic access to public data assets
  • and much more...

Learn more about the Iowa Data Portal

Are you publishing your high impact data?

Data is considered high impact when it meets a number of the following conditions:

  • Tracks strategic initiatives
  • Tells your agency's story
  • Is frequently requested
  • Has a public impact
  • Is in strong demand
  • Is of timely interest
  • Costs high $$$ to collect
  • Provides an economic opportunity
  • Facilitates reporting
  • Encourages cross-agency collaboration

Read more on Data Identification and Prioritization

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 293
Geospatial Datasets 159
External References 156
Documents 259
Filtered Views 324
Charts 162
Maps 58
Measures 150
Stories/Dashboards 17
DataLens Pages 15
Total Assets 1,593

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

New Public Datasets

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 135 Active Users: 24 (17.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

