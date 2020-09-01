In the August 2020 data snapshot, you will find information on:

Are you still posting Excel files to your website?

Are you publishing your high impact data?

Data Assets

Portal Accounts

State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

If your agency is still posting data in Excel files to your website, it is time to begin or expand your use of the Iowa Data Portal - a secure, cloud-based data platform. The data portal provides:

Internal (FedRAMP Moderate accredited) and public portals

Multiple methods to update and transform data

Uniform metadata management and cataloging

Users, teams, roles and permissions

Simple and complex query functionality

Interactive visualizations, measures and stories

Programmatic access to public data assets

and much more...

Learn more about the Iowa Data Portal

Data is considered high impact when it meets a number of the following conditions:

Tracks strategic initiatives

Tells your agency's story

Is frequently requested

Has a public impact

Is in strong demand

Is of timely interest

Costs high $$$ to collect

Provides an economic opportunity

Facilitates reporting

Encourages cross-agency collaboration

Read more on Data Identification and Prioritization

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 293 Geospatial Datasets 159 External References 156 Documents 259 Filtered Views 324 Charts 162 Maps 58 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 17 DataLens Pages 15 Total Assets 1,593

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

New Public Datasets

The following are public datasets that were recently created and published in the past month:

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 135 Active Users: 24 (17.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

