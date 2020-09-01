Mechdyne Provides Technical Support Backup to Schools Implementing New E-Learning Tools and Remote Access to Education
Mechdyne IT Services
For School Districts Overwhelmed by Remote Learning Technology Issues, Mechdyne Help Desk Offers E-Learning Support to Keep the Focus on Teaching
Technical issues should not prevent our children from learning. We focus on getting technology working quickly and empowering students and teachers to avoid recurrences.”MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mechdyne Corporation, a broad-based technology company, today announced that its IT Services business unit is offering a program to provide primary or supplemental help desk support for schools and districts implementing educational technology and remote learning programs. With one number to call, teachers students and their parents can get immediate help with the WiFi, video call, email, and camera and microphone issues that can impede learning and frustrate families and schools.
— Bob Koch, General Manager
“With more than 20 years of experience providing U.S.-based outsourced help desk support, our special E-Learning program for this critical time is very flexible and integrates easily with existing IT resources,” said Bob Koch, General Manager of IT Services at Mechdyne. “Of all the things that are preventing our children from learning during these unprecedented times, technical issues should not be among them. We focus on getting technology working quickly and empowering students and teachers to avoid recurrences.”
Mechdyne E-Learning Technical Support can work with school districts of any size. There are options for short term commitments and programs to transition support back to existing school district IT resources when the tide of need subsides. Cost is based on how much actual usage is accrued on a monthly basis.
With today’s range of remote learning technologies, teachers and schools frequently need help with products such as Zoom, WebEx and GoToMeeting, as well as with microphones, cameras and even projectors. The Mechdyne help desk service supports all audio visual and information technology issues with over the phone support, remote desktop, and even onsite visits when required.
For students and their parents, Mechdyne agents provide patient and friendly bilingual (English and Spanish) phone support with step by step instructions to solve problems on iPads, Chromebooks, laptops, and computer cameras and speakers so that no one gets left behind because they are new to or struggling with technology and electronics.
Mechdyne’s award-winning support team is all U.S. based with experience and training in best practices and certifications from Microsoft, HDI, CTS and ITIL. Mechdyne’s high level of service comes from being data-driven; tracking all ticket types and trends. Analytics reports are provided monthly to help schools understand the causes of issues so that they can be proactively addressed and eliminated.
About Mechdyne IT Services
Based in the Chicagoland area for more than 30 years, Mechdyne’s IT Services business unit, https://www.mechdyne.com/it-services/ is well known for its committed teams and customized services. Besides support for schools, Mechdyne’s 100 percent US-based IT professionals offer workflow consulting, service desk, infrastructure management, and cybersecurity to increase efficiency and productivity for a range of organizations and businesses. IT Services is one of five Mechdyne business units that provide solutions for audio visual, virtual and augmented reality, audio visual services, software services and engineered display structures. Mechdyne is a broad-based technology company with headquarters in Iowa and offices globally.
For More Information:
Jeff Brum
Marketing Manager
Mechdyne
P: 519-265-6156
Email: jeff.brum@mechdyne.com
