MicroTech Announces $10M National Labor Relations Board Contract Win
TYSONS, VA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTech has been awarded the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) OCIO IT Equipment and Hardware/Software contract from the NLRB Office of the Chief Information Office. The five-year contract has a ceiling of $10M if all options are exercised. The contract provides a streamlined efficient process for the NLRB to acquire a variety of Information Technology (IT) technology resources to include hardware and software.
Congress enacted the National Labor Relations Act ("NLRA") in 1935 to protect the rights of employees and employers, to encourage collective bargaining, and to curtail certain private sector labor and management practices, which can harm the general welfare of workers, businesses and the U.S. economy. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is an independent federal agency responsible with enforcing the National Labor Relations Act, which guarantees the right of most private sector employees to organize, to engage in group efforts to improve their wages and working conditions, to determine whether to have unions as their bargaining representative, to engage in collective bargaining, and to refrain from any of these activities. It acts to prevent and remedy unfair labor practices committed by private sector employers and unions.
The NLRB requires comprehensive hardware and software products with innovative technological solutions and streamlined approaches. The primary objective for OCIO IT is to obtain first class, scalable, enabling information management technologies in both hardware and software that users are proud of and the public deserves. MicroTech will support the NLRB in building on continuous improvement to enhance agency-wide technology operations.
“We are pleased to support the NLRB with their critical hardware and software needs,” said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech. “We offer NLRB an enterprise technology portfolio that will enhance and improve their groundbreaking technological capabilities while lowering their IT costs.”
About MicroTech: MicroTech, a Certified and Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), has had noteworthy success since its inception in 2004. MicroTech has experienced exponential growth over the years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story. Described as the “hottest Hispanic business in the nation,” MicroTech was ranked as the #1 Fastest Growing Hispanic Company in the Nation for three consecutive years by Hispanic Business Magazine. MicroTech was also named one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing Hispanic-Owned Companies in the Nation for five consecutive years and has been repeatedly listed on Washington Technology’s annual list of the Top 100 Government Contractors. For more information, please visit www.microtech.net.
Jennifer Berman, Director, Executive Operations
