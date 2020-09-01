WHOAZONE WORKS WITH PLAYTEC SOLUTIONS TO DEVELOP ANTI-COVID PROTOCOLS TO HELP KEEP THEIR FACILITIES GERM FREE
PLAYTEC’s AQUSOL Antimicrobial Solution Was Specifically Designed for Aquatic Environments and Protects Against 99.99% of Germs and Viruses
From the very first moment that the coronavirus hit the USA we knew that in order for us to operate our business safely we would need to find new solutions for keeping our guests safe ...”VERONA, WI, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PLAYTEC™ LLC, and WhoaZone Water-Based Entertainment Facilities have come together to develop protocols for sanitizing and protecting aquatic recreation facilities worldwide. PLAYTEC, a leading distributor of antimicrobial products, and developer of AQUSOL, the first sanitation and protectant product exclusively designed for use in aquatic environments, have utilized WhoaZone locations in Michigan and Texas to develop and implement processes for effectively treating aquatic recreation facilities, including lifejackets.
— Jen Rice
With millions of visitors to indoor and outdoor aquatic recreation facilities each year, PLAYTEC understood the importance of developing products that would offer recreation facilities an added layer of protection, that was easy to apply and offered an efficient solution to their daily cleaning routines.
“From the very first moment that the coronavirus hit the USA we knew that in order for us to operate our business safely we would need to find new solutions for keeping our guests safe”, says Jen Rice, General Manager, of Empire Recreation Management, owner of WhoaZone Entertainment Centers. “Our search led us to PLAYTEC whose team of product engineers and biochemists listened to our challenges and helped us come up with solutions that we felt would provide the solutions we needed and would innovate sanitation protocols in the recreation industry.” Rice adds, “PLAYTEC’s AQUSOL allows us a safe, effective and efficient solution, allowing us to protect our entire park - from inflatables to lifejackets, bathrooms to picnic tables – every touch point has been disinfected and protected in record time. We now feel confident that we have the proper protocols in place, and our guests can take comfort in knowing that our standards are the best in the industry.”
Created by industry leaders in biochemistry, along with experts in recreation management and operations, PLAYTEC antimicrobial technologies have the unique ability to sanitize and inhibit the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms through its’ proprietary technology. Unlike traditional antimicrobials, their EPA-registered technology offers a protectant feature; the solution binds to surfaces creating a microbiostatic antimicrobial coating which serves as a highly durable, protective shield for long-term protection. This reduces the need for frequent, time-consuming disinfecting tasks, saving time and money, while simultaneously protecting guests and the greater community.
PLAYTEC’s AQUSOL offers aquatic recreation professionals next-generation technology that provides both sanitation and protection up to 60 days, enhancing safety and improving productivity.
Product benefits include:
• Extensively tested, EPA registered
• Safe – no leaching, non-toxic, environmentally responsible
• Effective against molds, mildews, viruses, bacteria, algae, fungus and more
• Residual, long-term efficacy – protects surfaces and lasts up to 60 days
• Economical – ready to use or dilute with easy-to-use application
“We were excited to have the opportunity to work with WhoaZone, one of the leading family entertainment companies in the world”, says Brent David, Director of Marketing at PLAYTEC. “Their desire to provide the utmost safety and security for their guests has been instrumental to us in the engineering of a specific formula and creating industry guidelines, exclusively for water-based recreation products and facilities.” He adds, “Our products and recommendations are now available worldwide to others who seek similar protection for their guests.”
For more information, please visit www.playtecsolutions.com
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone features inflatable on-water obstacle courses that provide hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages. With locations in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, WhoaZone was designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top outdoor adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, active challenges.
For more information about WhoaZone please contact Jen Rice at 608-716-9354 or visit Whoa.zone
About PLAYTEC Solutions: PLAYTEC is the first antimicrobial solutions company created by recreation specialists for the recreation and institutional marketplace, combining more than 60 years industry experience with industry-leading biochemists to create effective, safe, affordable solutions to catastrophic contamination issues. PLAYTEC’S solutions use EPA-registered technologies to modify surfaces with long-term antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of dangerous pathogens that can exist on the surfaces of facilities. PLAYTEC is committed to providing solutions to address the challenges facing recreation operators and to help ensure the health and safety of the communities they serve.
For more information, contact PLAYTEC Solutions at (877) 930-0381 or visit www.playtecsolutions.com.
