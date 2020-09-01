Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
B.A. MGMT partners with Equity Effex Software Management Solutions

HINTERBERGSTRASSE, STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today announced its choice of fully integrated software solutions by partnering with Equity Effex Ltd.

Equity Effex, is a leading investment management solution for all types of asset classes including Mutual Funds, Private Equity, UCITS and ETF’s, and other investment vehicles such as Equities and Forwards, Currencies, Implementation of Equity.

Effex fully integrated software provides key research & analysis, risk management, portfolio construction and shadow accounting. By using liquidity & cash-flow forecasting /analysis, CRM & document management, workflow and flexible reporting become streamlined.

Mr. Jonas Gessner, Divisional Accounts Group Manager said, “Equity Effex provides us with a fully integrated Buy side execution and order flow management system, culminating in instant ledger reporting”, he added “Every Institutional client now has access to real-time reconciliation, an absolute need in today’s market place”.

Implementation of Equity Effex suite of products will begin immediately with full range of integrated applications to be completed by Q4, 2020.

About B.A MGMT Zug;

Bright Way Asset Mgmt. (www.bamgmt.ch) provides execution and custody of securities and foreign exchange on over 20 markets in numerous countries and currencies to clients worldwide. We administrate individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups. We are committed to provide our client with advantageous execution of prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools.

About Equity Effex Ltd.
Equity Effex Limited is a provider of quantitative analytics specializing in asset selection, portfolio construction and customized reporting system.

