B.A. MGMT Appoints Matteo Reuss, Group Manager for Institutional Fund Administration and Risk Management
News Provided By BA Mgmt August 25, 2020, 12:24 GMT B.A. MGMT announces the appointment of Mr. Matteo Reuss as Group ManagerSTEINHAUSEN, ZUG, SWITZERLAND , August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B.A. MGMT announces the appointment of Mr. Matteo Reuss, as Group Manager for Institutional Fund Administration and Risk Management, effective immediately. Mr. Reuss will report directly to the Board of Directors.
Bright Way Asset Mgmt. Managing Director, Mr. Stephen Caspari said, “Matteo's appointment is an important step in our company’s quest for a fully integrated compliance standard.” He added, “Today’s competitive cross-continent trading environments make this an essential staff addition”.
Mr. Reuss’s hands on administrative experience saw him begin his financial services career in Danbury and Fairfield Connecticut, progressing through the ranks with Lone Pine, AQR and Silver Point.
In expressing his leadership and vision, Mr. Reuss stated, “Institutional investing has become increasingly demanding from client expectations, diversity of product while navigating the complexities of compliance issues. My mandate is to deliver the very best products on the market while maintaining the highest level of service and integrity.’
Mr. Reuss is married with three children.
About B.A. MGMT (ZUG) Limited;
B.A. MGMT provides execution and custody of securities and foreign exchange on over 20 markets in numerous countries and currencies to clients worldwide. We administrate individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups. We are committed to provide our clients with advantageous execution of prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools.
Ms. Katrina Bisch
B.A. MGMT
+41 44 551 89 08
email us here