MillionaireMatch Announces Keep In Shape Feature To Help Users Connect via Health and Fitness

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MillionaireMatch, a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich, elite singles, has announced a new feature – How To Keep Your Body In Shape. It aims to help members learn successful experiences from others and get in shape, perfect their physique, and stay healthy. An online community where top-tier professionals can meet, connect, and grow relationships, MillionaireMatch is excited to introduce this new tool for its new and existing users around the world. Together, for the first time, everyone will be able to meet, connect, and thrive in physical and mental health.

Recognizing a good, healthy body is empowering, MillionaireMatch set out to create a community feature where users can share tips, tricks, and resources for healthy living, fitness, and outdoor activities. An environment where people can meet, connect and share in discussions about all things related, the new feature is helping users achieve a more positive life outlook and attitude in their lives. Creating more opportunities for people to meet other successful singles also keen on fitness and staying in shape, MillionaireMatch is helping people find deeper, richer connections.

A thriving online millionaires dating platform with over 4.4 million users, MillionaireMatch is ushering in a new era with this new feature for interested users. A safe place for members to learn the ins and outs of healthy living, it is committed to promoting a unique environment that helps users each day find like-minded, serious, and committed peers.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. Millionaire Match is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.



About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its platform. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with rich and elite singles, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, seeking an array of qualities.



