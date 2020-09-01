The Investors Coliseum Asks the Question: What do over 40 Global Investment Managers know that you Don't: Troilus Gold
The Investors Coliseum, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD. ("the Company") is very pleased to announce that one of its prominent Featured Companies Troilus Gold Corporation has completed two vital milestones, the first was achieved on July 28th, 2020 when Troilus Gold Corporation press released a significant increase in its Mineral Resource estimate to 4.96 Million AuEq Ounces and 3.15 Million Inferred AuEq Ounces, making this one of the largest undeveloped gold resources in Canada. On August 31st Troilus Gold Corp. Issued a press release revealing positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) completed on its 100%-owned Troilus Gold Project (the “Project”) located in Quebec, Canada. This PEA supports a combined open pit/underground mining scenario with low initial capital costs and high rate of return for a 35,000 tonne per day (“TPD”) operation over 22-year mine life.
Highlights include (all results are reported in U.S. Dollars*):
• After-tax IRR of 22.9% and NPV5% of $576 million based on $1,475/oz gold increasing to 32.2% and $915 million at $1,750/oz gold and 38.3% and $1,156 million at $1,950/oz spot gold prices.
• Projected gold production of 220,000 oz average per year for the first 5 years and 246,000 oz average per year for the first 14 years
• Open pit mine life of 14 years and total mine life of 22 years with future underground development
• Initial capital of (“CAPEX”) of $333 million, including all mine pre-production costs, net of existing infrastructure (access road, power line, tailings facility, substation, camp, water treatment plant)
• After-tax payback of 4.0 years at base case $1,475/oz gold
• Average cash operating costs of $919/oz gold and all-in sustaining costs of $1,051/oz gold
• Cumulative cash flow of $1.27 billion after-tax and $2.04 billion pre-tax over 22 years on base case assumptions
• Payable Gold of 3.8 million ounces, payable Copper of 265 million lbs and payable Silver of 1.5 million ounces
• Average strip ratio for the open pit life of the mine estimated at 3.9:1
Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold Corporation commented:
“The entire Troilus team is pleased to present the results of our PEA, clearly demonstrating the potential for our project to become a major contributor as a large North American gold producer. The PEA supports a project with production spanning 22 years, robust potential economics at discounted and current gold prices, low CAPEX, low capital intensity, and rapid payback. The first 14 years will target production in excess of 246,000 ounces gold per year peaking at in excess of 300,000 ounces in Year 5. The Troilus Geological team has demonstrated the ability to identify an abundance of untested targets and has a track record of adding significant ounces over a very short period of time. We believe the Troilus property has the potential to extend the mine life beyond the projected 22 years presented in the PEA and provide the opportunity to expand the scale in the future by continuing to seek increases to the mineral resource estimate with ongoing exploration and drilling. Our goal is to make this a cornerstone mining Project within both the Quebec and Canadian Gold landscapes.”
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder of The Investors Coliseum stated:
" I am extremely pleased with these results from one of our first Featured Companies on the Investors Coliseum Platform, our goal is to attract and focus on unique and exciting equity opportunities and companies being showcased in the Coliseum, and I believe we have done that with Troilus Gold Corporation".
Our Point of View/Food for Thought:
• The value of US$350-400MM in inherited and upgrade infrastructure…roads, tailings, power, earthworks, construction camp, power, etc.…these upgraded infrastructure items have proven drivers to CAPEX reduction and timeline management. TLG has the benefit of a $400MM jump on our peers…. This was unvalued in the past but now has shown its reach and value.
• Scale on 2020 guidance, if in production today, TLG-TSX would be the third-largest producer in Quebec (behind Malarctic and Laronde) and the 9th largest in Canada with 50th percentile which in time can be improved.
About PCM and The Investors Coliseum
We work to achieve your key investor relations goals through a multi-faceted approach including an effective strategy, tactical execution, thoughtful advice, and ongoing communication. With 30 plus years of experience in the Canadian Capital Markets and Investor Relations arena, we understand that (now more than ever) the accurate and timely dissemination of information is critical to the investing public. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. By bringing new exciting equity opportunities and companies into the Coliseum, our goal is to provide a top-level of communication between themselves and the investing public.
Contact:
Spyros P. Karellas
CEO & Co-Founder
Chris Waldron
COO & CO-Founder
