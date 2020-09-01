Mesh7 Named TiE50 2020 Award Winner at TiEcon
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesh7, a leader in cloud-native application and API security, is excited to announce that it has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten year old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Mesh7 was recognized for its cloud API behavior security observability solution.
Mesh7’s solution solves cloud application security from source to destination by unifying context and intelligence from APIs, cloud service interaction, platform and threat intelligence data, to proactively secure cloud-native apps and APIs at run-time. Mesh7 can operate in both observability and enforcement modes, thereby both detecting and preventing zero-day malicious attacks and vulnerabilities in real-time.
"We are excited to receive this award and congratulate the other leading technology companies from across the globe that have also been recognized for their outstanding achievements. The recognition from the team at TiE re-affirms that we are building the best cloud native application and API behavior security solution available for enterprises to find and fix their cloud operation vulnerability" said Gary Messiana, CEO of Mesh7.
“For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups,” said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.
The TiE50 Awards will be presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/
About Mesh7
Mesh7 offers a Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution for distributed and cloud-native applications by integrating deep Layer 7 insights with cloud, host and reputation data to provide the most comprehensive and proactive blind spot detection and protection solution available today. The solution empowers development, security, and operations leaders to address observability, security and compliance for cloud-native, API-based, and other distributed applications.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mesh7 is backed by Juniper Networks, Splunk, The Fabric and March Capital. For more information, email info@mesh7.com or visit www.mesh7.com.
About TiE50
Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
About TiEcon
TiEcon is the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org
