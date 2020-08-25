Mesh7 Announces Availability of Behavior-Driven Cloud-Native Application & API Security Solution in AWS Marketplace
SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesh7, a leader in cloud-native application and API security, today announced availability of their Application Behavior Security solution in the AWS Marketplace. Enterprises can now purchase the Mesh7 solution directly from the AWS Marketplace to accelerate time-to-value and to streamline procurement and billing.
For enterprises to be successful in deploying cloud-native applications, they need deep observability along with preventive security controls. Mesh7 provides a single point of instrumentation to auto-discover & observe, to baseline & detect deviations, and to investigate & secure all cloud-native application vulnerabilities, breaches and attacks. Mesh7 supports Amazon EC2 VMs, unmanaged Kubernetes, and Amazon EKS environments. Mesh7 is also a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).
Mesh7 Cloud Native Application Behavior Security Platform – Amazon Machine Image (BYOL): Mesh7 offers an annual subscription option that allows AWS customers to install the Mesh7 solution themselves to secure workloads on AWS, on-premises, or both.
Mesh7’s solution unifies context from multiple sources including APIs, services, cloud context, and threat intelligence data, to proactively secure cloud-native apps and APIs. Mesh7 can operate in both observability and enforcement modes, thereby both detecting and preventing against run-time malicious attacks and vulnerabilities in real-time, for Layer 4 (TCP) through Layer 7+ (deep at the API and PII/Data layers). Mesh7 is completely non-intrusive and can uniquely provide deep observability with zero latency and no performance impact to applications.
"As the complexity of modern application workloads and APIs converge, native cloud deployments have created operational blind spots for DevSecOps teams that we uniquely fix.” said Gary Messiana, CEO, Mesh7. “We mitigate three risk areas. What Services & APIs are running and what sensitive information are they moving? Where is that information flowing, both internally and externally to third parties, and most importantly, when does that behavior change from the norm?”
As enterprises continue to migrate business-critical apps and workloads to take advantage of the scale and flexibility of AWS, Mesh7 can help them find and fix security blind spots with application behavioral context, thereby bringing harmony across dev, sec and ops teams and greatly improving business continuity and productivity.
More Information
- Schedule a Mesh7 Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security Solution Demo Link
- Mesh7 Cloud Native Behavior Security Listing in AWS Marketplace Link
- Join Mesh7 and ESG Global on Third-Party API Risk Trends in 2020 Webinar Register
About Mesh7
Mesh7 offers a Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution for distributed and cloud-native applications by integrating deep Layer 7 insights with cloud, host and reputation data to provide the most comprehensive and proactive blind spot detection and protection solution available today. The solution empowers development, security, and operations leaders to address observability, security and compliance for cloud-native, API-based, and other distributed applications.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mesh7 is backed by Juniper Networks, Splunk, The Fabric and March Capital. For more information, email info@mesh7.com or visit www.mesh7.com.
Media Relations
For enterprises to be successful in deploying cloud-native applications, they need deep observability along with preventive security controls. Mesh7 provides a single point of instrumentation to auto-discover & observe, to baseline & detect deviations, and to investigate & secure all cloud-native application vulnerabilities, breaches and attacks. Mesh7 supports Amazon EC2 VMs, unmanaged Kubernetes, and Amazon EKS environments. Mesh7 is also a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN).
Mesh7 Cloud Native Application Behavior Security Platform – Amazon Machine Image (BYOL): Mesh7 offers an annual subscription option that allows AWS customers to install the Mesh7 solution themselves to secure workloads on AWS, on-premises, or both.
Mesh7’s solution unifies context from multiple sources including APIs, services, cloud context, and threat intelligence data, to proactively secure cloud-native apps and APIs. Mesh7 can operate in both observability and enforcement modes, thereby both detecting and preventing against run-time malicious attacks and vulnerabilities in real-time, for Layer 4 (TCP) through Layer 7+ (deep at the API and PII/Data layers). Mesh7 is completely non-intrusive and can uniquely provide deep observability with zero latency and no performance impact to applications.
"As the complexity of modern application workloads and APIs converge, native cloud deployments have created operational blind spots for DevSecOps teams that we uniquely fix.” said Gary Messiana, CEO, Mesh7. “We mitigate three risk areas. What Services & APIs are running and what sensitive information are they moving? Where is that information flowing, both internally and externally to third parties, and most importantly, when does that behavior change from the norm?”
As enterprises continue to migrate business-critical apps and workloads to take advantage of the scale and flexibility of AWS, Mesh7 can help them find and fix security blind spots with application behavioral context, thereby bringing harmony across dev, sec and ops teams and greatly improving business continuity and productivity.
More Information
- Schedule a Mesh7 Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security Solution Demo Link
- Mesh7 Cloud Native Behavior Security Listing in AWS Marketplace Link
- Join Mesh7 and ESG Global on Third-Party API Risk Trends in 2020 Webinar Register
About Mesh7
Mesh7 offers a Cloud-Native Application Behavior Security solution for distributed and cloud-native applications by integrating deep Layer 7 insights with cloud, host and reputation data to provide the most comprehensive and proactive blind spot detection and protection solution available today. The solution empowers development, security, and operations leaders to address observability, security and compliance for cloud-native, API-based, and other distributed applications.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mesh7 is backed by Juniper Networks, Splunk, The Fabric and March Capital. For more information, email info@mesh7.com or visit www.mesh7.com.
Media Relations
Mesh7, Inc.
+1 650-439-3267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn