Eviction - What is the process?

Hosted by Kansas Legal Services - Manhattan

Online with Facebook Live - Go here https://www.facebook.com/kls.manhattan/live/

If you are a tenant and want more information about the eviction process and how it works, please join this discussion online with KLS - Manhattan Managing Attorney Paul Shipp via Facebook Live. Paul will take you from start to finish.

Topics planned on being discussed include what should happen before the landlord attempts to evict you, and what happens at court and after court.

You will be provided with a standard form Answer to assist you in making and articulating potential counterclaims against the landlord.

If you need some tenant forms look here:

https://bit.ly/2QBGM4J