Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,513 in the last 365 days.

Eviction - What is the process?

Hosted by Kansas Legal Services - Manhattan

Online with Facebook Live  -  Go here https://www.facebook.com/kls.manhattan/live/

If you are a tenant and want more information about the eviction process and how it works, please join this discussion online with KLS - Manhattan Managing Attorney Paul Shipp via Facebook Live. Paul will take you from start to finish.

Topics planned on being discussed include what should happen before the landlord attempts to evict you, and what happens at court and after court.

You will be provided with a standard form Answer to assist you in making and articulating potential counterclaims against the landlord.

If you need some tenant forms look here:

https://bit.ly/2QBGM4J

You just read:

Eviction - What is the process?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.