Job Announcement - Assistant State’s Attorney

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF POSITION:

As assigned by the State’s Attorney, the Assistant State’s Attorney III assists the State’s Attorney in providing legal representation for Ward County involving the prosecution of criminal cases and legal representation in civil matters relating to the County and its entities. This is an excellent opportunity to join a growing county in North Dakota. The County State’s Attorney’s Office promotes sound growth and development opportunities. We lead by example in all we do. We set the highest goals of honesty, integrity and ethics.

Applicants must submit: Cover Letter, Ward County Application Form, Resume, and a writing sample to the HR Department, PO Box 5005, Minot ND 58702-5005 or Human.Resources@co.ward.nd.us.

The Ward County Application Form can be submitted online on the Ward County web page.

The full job description with qualifications and responsibilities can be found there as well.

www.co.ward.nd.us