MD State Police IMPACT Update For September 2020

August 31, 2020

The Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for September 2020 is now available.

This month’s articles include:

-Random Acts Of Kindness Recognized;

-MSP Women In Law Enforcement Seminar;

-MSP Pioneer Honored On Her 100th Birthday;

-Troopers Help Rescue Two From Rushing Waters;

-Suspects Arrested In St. Mary’s Co. (And Possibly Multi-state) Thefts;

-Recruiting Efforts Go Virtual During Pandemic;

-Former North East Commander Stops By Barrack To Celebrate His 92nd Birthday;

-Important New Technology To Aid Citizen Crime Prevention Efforts.

To read this month’s edition, click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update September 2020