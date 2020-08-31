Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MD State Police IMPACT Update For September 2020

Maryland State Police News Release

The Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for September 2020 is now available.

This month’s articles include:

-Random Acts Of Kindness Recognized;

-MSP Women In Law Enforcement Seminar;

-MSP Pioneer Honored On Her 100th Birthday;

-Troopers Help Rescue Two From Rushing Waters;

-Suspects Arrested In St. Mary’s Co. (And Possibly Multi-state) Thefts;

-Recruiting Efforts Go Virtual During Pandemic;

-Former North East Commander Stops By Barrack To Celebrate His 92nd Birthday;

-Important New Technology To Aid Citizen Crime Prevention Efforts.

To read this month’s edition, click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update September 2020

 

