MD State Police IMPACT Update For September 2020

The Maryland State Police IMPACT Update for September 2020 is now available.
This month’s articles include:
-Random Acts Of Kindness Recognized;
-MSP Women In Law Enforcement Seminar;
-MSP Pioneer Honored On Her 100th Birthday;
-Troopers Help Rescue Two From Rushing Waters;
-Suspects Arrested In St. Mary’s Co. (And Possibly Multi-state) Thefts;
-Recruiting Efforts Go Virtual During Pandemic;
-Former North East Commander Stops By Barrack To Celebrate His 92nd Birthday;
-Important New Technology To Aid Citizen Crime Prevention Efforts.
To read this month’s edition, click on:
MD State Police IMPACT Update September 2020